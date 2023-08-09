Open Menu

PPP Wants To See Free, Fair Elections Through ECP:Pakistan Peoples Party Leader Faisal Karim Kundi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 11:42 PM

PPP wants to see free, fair elections through ECP:Pakistan Peoples Party leader Faisal Karim Kundi

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that his party wants to see free and fair elections through Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party leader Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that his party wants to see free and fair elections through Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP and interim government would be responsible to organize general elections in a transparent manner, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The elections should not be delayed after dissolving assemblies, he said adding that it is the responsibility of ECP to hold next elections in collaboration with interim government.

