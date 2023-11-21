PPP wants transparent elections, believes in continues democratic system: Khuhro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) senior leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Tuesday said that PPP had been always striving

for ensuring transparent elections for the sake of the country’s political stability and for strengthening

democratic system.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he said that all political parties should contest elections based on their manifestos rather than using money and rigging in elections, he suggested.

Replying to a query, he said that if the PPP is voted into power, then there will be the rule of the masses, adding, it is important to have the right manifesto and doctrine to lead the country to success.

He also emphasised the importance of a level playing field for all political parties in the upcoming elections.

He mentioned PPP leadership had rendered great sacrifices for the cause of democracy in the country, adding, his

party has always focused on serving the common man.

“We will prove that PPP is the only party that is connected with the hearts of people, and my party has continuously strived to strengthen the common people, an example of which is the Benazir Income Support Programme through which the poor women of the country are able to benefit," he added.