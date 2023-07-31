Open Menu

PPP Welcomes He Lifeng Visit, Participation In 10th Anniversary Of CPEC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) former provincial president Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Humayun Khan on Monday welcomed the visit of Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China He Lifeng to Pakistan and his participation in the celebrations of the 10th anniversary of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

In a statement issued here, he said they were proud of the fact that the foundations of the durable Pak-China friendship were laid by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Chairman Mao Zedong. He said that the PPP leadership considers the CPEC project a pride for the country and the credit for it also goes to President Xi Jinping and the former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that after assuming the office of the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari made his first visit to the People's Republic of China to strengthen the bilateral relations established by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The provincial president of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that during his first year in office, Asif Ali Zardari visited China four times, which were followed by more visits and even after relinquishing the office of the President, he visited China along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to promote progress on CPEC.

Mohammad Humayun Khan said that he welcomes the Vice Premier of China on his visit to Pakistan and attributed it to the result of the tireless efforts of the party.

