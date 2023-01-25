PPP welcomes inclusion of constitution in national curriculum

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan People's Party Punjab has welcomed the Federal government 's step to include the constitution in the national curriculum.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, PPP Central Punjab Secretary Information Shehzad Saeed Cheema said that after approval of the Civic Education Commission Act 2018 from the parliament, all schools would ensure education of the National Constitution.

He said that the new generation would know more about their rights after studying the constitution.

He said that introducing and approving of the 1973 Constitution was a credit of the PPP, adding, the party always worked on legislation for the betterment of the nation.