UrduPoint.com

PPP Welcomes Inclusion Of Constitution In National Curriculum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 07:32 PM

PPP welcomes inclusion of constitution in national curriculum

The Pakistan People's Party Punjab has welcomed the federal government 's step to include the constitution in the national curriculum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan People's Party Punjab has welcomed the Federal government 's step to include the constitution in the national curriculum.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, PPP Central Punjab Secretary Information Shehzad Saeed Cheema said that after approval of the Civic Education Commission Act 2018 from the parliament, all schools would ensure education of the National Constitution.

He said that the new generation would know more about their rights after studying the constitution.

He said that introducing and approving of the 1973 Constitution was a credit of the PPP, adding, the party always worked on legislation for the betterment of the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Parliament 2018 All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Specialists praise capabilities and security of Du ..

Specialists praise capabilities and security of Dubai Health&#039;s NABIDH digit ..

19 minutes ago
 Actress Roohi Bano remembered on her 4th death ann ..

Actress Roohi Bano remembered on her 4th death anniversary

1 minute ago
 Karachi LG Polls: CEC vows rectifying LG result mi ..

Karachi LG Polls: CEC vows rectifying LG result mistakes

1 minute ago
 Kotli University gets new VC

Kotli University gets new VC

1 minute ago
 Moscow Court Rules to Close Down Human Rights Orga ..

Moscow Court Rules to Close Down Human Rights Organization Moscow Helsinki Group

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appeals judiciary, legal fraternity for ..

Imran Khan appeals judiciary, legal fraternity for rule of law

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.