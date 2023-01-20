(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) welcomed the decision of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf about acceptance of more resignations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly.

In a statement issued here on Friday, PPP Central Punjab acting president Rana Farooq Saeed said that the ruling alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), would respond every move of the PTI made for destabilisation of democracy in the country. Referring to former premier Imran Khan, he said the "Niazi group" would face defeat at every front now.

Farooq said that the PPP was fighting for supremacy of the parliament and democracy in the country and this struggle would continue.