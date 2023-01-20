UrduPoint.com

PPP Welcomes NA Speaker's Move

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PPP welcomes NA speaker's move

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) welcomed the decision of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf about acceptance of more resignations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly.

In a statement issued here on Friday, PPP Central Punjab acting president Rana Farooq Saeed said that the ruling alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), would respond every move of the PTI made for destabilisation of democracy in the country. Referring to former premier Imran Khan, he said the "Niazi group" would face defeat at every front now.

Farooq said that the PPP was fighting for supremacy of the parliament and democracy in the country and this struggle would continue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Punjab Parliament Democracy Alliance Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PCB announces PSL 8 edition

PCB announces PSL 8 edition

1 minute ago
 Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The ..

Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The Best monthly awards for Novemb ..

11 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rou ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rounds of Al Dhafra Festival clos ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors ho ..

UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors holds first meeting

56 minutes ago
 NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

2 hours ago
 Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.