PPP welcomes nomination of Kakar as Caretaker PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday welcomed the nomination of Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister.

In a statement issued here, he said it was the prerogative of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the opposition leader in National Assembly to jointly make appointment of the Caretaker Prime Minister as per the Constitution.

He said PPP always demanded that a politician should be appointed as caretaker prime minister instead of retired bureaucrats or judges.

"This time a politician has been made caretaker prime minister, which will help further strengthening the democratic process," he opined.

The PPP had already given the authority to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appoint the Caretaker Prime Minister, he said.

He said the continuation of democracy was imperative for the stability and economic development of Pakistan.

Faisal Kundi hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), under the supervision of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar, would conduct free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

He said that his party supports every constitutional and democratic process and would never compromise on it.