PPP Will Actively Participate In Gaza Million March: Khuhro

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Friday said that the party workers would actively take part in the Gaza Million March under the auspices of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi on October 6 and in Islamabad on October 7.

He made the announcement in light of the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Khuhro said said that the PPP stood in solidarity with the people of Gaza, Palestine and Lebanon against Israeli aggression.

Khuhro said that he strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against Gaza, Lebanon and Palestine, and urged the United Nations play its role in stopping the Israeli aggression.

He appealed to all political parties to take a strong united stand against the Israeli aggression by keeping their political differences aside.

