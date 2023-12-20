Open Menu

PPP Will Come Up To Public Expectations After Coming To Power: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central information secretary Faisal Karim Kundi Wednesday stated that his party leadership would come up to the people's expectations after coming to power and change would be visible to everyone

as PPP will fulfill all its promises to move country towards development.

Pakistan People’s Party had been always striving for ensuring political stability and democracy in the country, he said while talking to a Private news channel.

"PPP would contest elections under its manifesto of ‘Roti, Kapra aur Makaan’, PPP is the only political party who has opened its doors for other political parties for discussion," he said.

Kundi said that PPP did not believe in the politics of revenge as the Party's President, Asif Ali Zardari always believed democracy as the best revenge.

Whenever the PPP leadership came to power, they fought against the challenges and addressed the issues of common man, he added.

Opposite parties are focusing on the politics of hatred and division whereas we are doing the politics to serve the people, he mentioned.

Replying a query, he said that Pakistan had vast potentials and resources but the country would rise only when there would be rule of law and justice, adding, achieving a respectable position for the country in the world nations will be our priorities.

