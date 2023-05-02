UrduPoint.com

PPP Will Continue To Support Freedom Of Press: President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 10:51 PM

PPP will continue to support freedom of press: President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that the PPP will continue to support the freedom of the press

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that the PPP will continue to support the freedom of the press.

In a message on the eve of World Press Freedom Day, he said that Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was a supporter of freedom of expression and he taught the common people how to voice their views by giving them political consciousness.

Asif Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto freed the print media from the paper quota because in the past, governments used the paper quota as a weapon to restrict the freedom of the press.

He paid tribute to the heroes of press freedom who were flogged and imprisoned during the martial law era.

Asif Zardari said that today the means of spreading information continue to progress through technological advancements.

He said that the 1973 Constitution also protects the freedom of expression.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Martial Law Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Weapon

Recent Stories

Erdogan Announces Discovery of New Oil Fields With ..

Erdogan Announces Discovery of New Oil Fields With Daily Capacity of 100,000 Bar ..

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Debt Up $3.9Bln, Reaching $119.9Bln in M ..

Ukraine's Debt Up $3.9Bln, Reaching $119.9Bln in March - Finance Ministry

11 minutes ago
 DHS Asks Pentagon to Send 1,500 More Troops to Sou ..

DHS Asks Pentagon to Send 1,500 More Troops to Southern Border Ahead of Surge - ..

11 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) contradicts news item regar ..

Punjab University (PU) contradicts news item regarding ACE raid

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue moral, diplomatic support of ..

Pakistan to continue moral, diplomatic support of Palestine: Minister for Religi ..

11 minutes ago
 UN Working on Solutions for Russian Banks to Condu ..

UN Working on Solutions for Russian Banks to Conduct Payments - Spokesman

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.