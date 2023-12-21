Open Menu

PPP Will Emerge Winning Party Of The Country In General Election: Sharjeel Memon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Former Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that general elections are scheduled for February 8th and on this day, the party receiving a mandate must work diligently to solve people's issues. He asserted that Election Day will decide whether the people endorse hate politics or prioritize issue resolution

Speaking to the media outside the RO office after submitting his nomination papers for the provincial assembly constituency PS-61 Hyderabad on Thursday, Memon said, he believes the public is now more aware and they will not get involved in politics of any conspiracy or linguistic fights.

He expressed confidence that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would secure 95% of the seats in Sindh and emerge as a successful party, both provincially and at the Federal level.

He further remarked that on February 8th, whichever party receives the people's mandate should wholeheartedly work towards resolving their public issues. The people are not interested in who is going to jail or getting released but they want to see their issues resolved.

Sharjeel Memon said that PPP has a sustainable manifesto to solve all problems because our chairman Bilawal Bhutto is saying that if he comes into power, he will make ensure to double the salaries of government employees, give jobs to the unemployed and construct houses for the homeless people.

Responding to a question, he stressed the need to adopt the ideologies of Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto at this time. He predicted that there would be two types of votes prevailing in Pakistan, one against institutions and another in support of connecting institutions.

He said that a decision will be made on February 8 whether the people like the politics of hatred or the solution of problems. He lauded the PPP's historic contributions to the nation, including the constitution, nuclear power, provincial autonomy under the 18th amendment, CPEC, and the Thar coal project.

He said that the previous government of Sindh had constructed 14 thousand houses in my constituency and distributed them among the poor and those who were affected by the rains today have their land and their own house.

