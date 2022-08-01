PPP will not leave people alone in troubles: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 11:42 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that PPP was the party of common people, and it will not leave the people alone in times of trouble.

President PPP Sindh chapter Nisar Ahmad Khuhro and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah along with other party leaders called on Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at in Bilawal House here on Monday.

Faryal Talpur, the Central President of PPP Women Wing and Member of Sindh Assembly was also present on the occasion of the meeting.

During the meeting, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed by the representatives of the Sindh government on post-monsoon rains situation and the provincial government's initiatives to cope with the situation.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that during the recent record rains, the efforts of the representatives of the Sindh government and PPP leaders to solve the problems by staying among the people is commendable. He said that the Federal government is playing its due role to assist the people across the country who are facing natural calamities.

PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani, Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Provincial Minister Sajid Jokhio, Karachi Division General Secretary Javed Naguri, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, Karachi Water & Sewerage board Vice Chairman Najmi Alam, Nauman Shaikh, Salman Abdullah Murad, Karmullah Wakasi, Khalil Hot and other party leaders were also present.

