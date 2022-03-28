PPP will not take part in PDM gathering today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The reports say a delegation of the PPP will participate in the power show of the joint opposition.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th , 2022) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders will not take part in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) March 28 public gathering in Islamabad.

The sources said that the PPP made this decision to send its delegation for joint opposition’s power show in Islamabad while central leaders including party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari would not take part in Islamabad public rally.

The party workers would not be called to attend the PDM public meetings as the PPP wanted to confine the battle to the parliament instead of focusing on street show.

The PDM parties including the PML-N and JUI-F had taken part in the long march of PPP through their delegations.

The latest reports said that the convoy of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) led by supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman had reached Islamabad’s G-9 on Saturday night.

The rally of PML-N was on its way to Islamabad which was likely to reach Islamabad today evening but it seemed that it might take another day.

The PTI government had earlier allowed one day permission to joint opposition for holding its power show in Islamabad on March 28 (today).