PPP will not tolerate arrest of Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah-Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PTI selected government has imprisoned political opponents without any evidence against them and it is not accountability but victimization

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated this while talking to the media outside Adiala jail where he went to visit his father former President Asif Ali Zardari.

It is unfortunate that in the same city of Rawalpindi Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was judicially murdered and a petition is pending in Supreme Court regarding this murder. If no one is ready to apologize for this judicial murder then what will be the situation with the common citizens of this country.He said that his father is sick in the jail but he is the brave President and is ready to suffer for the people of this country and democracy in the country.

We are proud that President Zardari is not ready to compromise on principles like Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.He said that President Zardari is not being provided required medical facilities to pressurize him but he refuses to bow down before such tactics.

President Zardari has sent a message to his party's office bearers and workers not to give into these tactics and continue to fight like they have fought against dictators before and now they should continue the fight against this puppet regime.The selected government wants to appease selectors and is indifferent towards the people of Pakistan who are being crushed under the burden of price hike and unemployment.

The selected government does not come to power not with the votes of the peoples but they are imposed on the people so they have no feeling for the masses. Common people are worried about their utility bills and to meet ends with meager income they have.Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that whenever PPP comes to power it gives relief to the common people not the rich of this country like PPP introduced Benazir Income Support Program, salary increased upto 150% and pension upto 100%,.

On the other hand every promise by the puppet has proved to be unfulfilled and people have become frustrated by this puppet government so we have to send this puppet government packing. We will send packing this puppet, enable and failed government with the help of people very soon.Responding a question about opposition unity, he said that the PPP has been in contact with all opposition parties including PML-(N).

Responding to a question regarding Kashmir he asked why India did not attack Kashmir in the last 70 years and why it has attacked Kashmir now.Puppet PM Imran Khan failed to apprise the world about this attack in UN General Assembly.

He said that the only solution of Kashmir issue is through plebiscite according to UN resolutions. Criticizing Imran Khan he said that he did not talk about the right of plebiscite of Kashmiri people and he never visited different countries to allocate Pakistan's and Kashmir's cause to the world leaders.Answering a question about any deal with the government he said that there is no question of any deal and there will no deal at all.

About azadi march he said that there could be a middle ground but PPP has a policy on dharna politics and everybody knows about it.Regarding cases against Syed Murad Ali Shah he said that the court itself has asked that on who's directives the Names of Syed Murad Ali Shah and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were included in the JIT report? There is no reason morally, constitutionally and otherwise that Syed Murad Ali Shah is arrested and if he is then it will be a bad omen for the federation because he is the Chief Minister of a federating unit who has been elected CM with the greatest majority in the history of Sindh province.

His arrest will be like crossing a red line for PPP and the PPP will very strongly oppose such action that the azadi march by JUI-F will be forgotten