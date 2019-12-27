PPP will observe Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary at Liaqatbagh today

(@fidahassanain)

Around 50,000 seats have been arranged at Liaqatbagh—the venue where former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on Dec 27, 2007.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will observe former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary today at Liaqatbagh—the place where she was assassinated around twelve years ago in 2007.

Party workers and supporters of PPP have started coming there to Rawalpindi to take part in the 12th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The heavy bill boards and banners have been posted in various parts of Rawalpindi. “Jiyalas” are coming from far flung areas to mark the death anniversary of their leader. The party has made arrangements for the party workers to stay at the local hotels.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the gathering at Liaqatbagh today evening.

Earlier, through a statement which went viral on social media, Bilawal Bhutto said: "On Dec 27, an attempt was made to fall a flag but we coming Pindi to hold that flag back.

Lets' go to Pindi,".

“Pakistanis can’t forget their brave leader who sacrificed everything for the country and for the rights of its barefoot masses,” he further said. There are flags and pictures of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir and Bilawal everywhere on the roads leading to Liaqatbagh. According to the observers, around 50,000 seats have been arranged at Liaqatbagh.

The local administration earlier denied the PPP to hold gathering or rally at Liaqat Bagh due to security reasons but the party challenged their ban before the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench and got permission from the court to hold gathering to mark death anniversary of late Benazir Bhutto. The court had directed the authorities concerned to provide security to the party workers and its leadership at Liaqabagh.