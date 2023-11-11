PPP will sweep upcoming 2024 general elections: Chaudhry Nizam-ud-Din Arain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The leader of Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) Hyderabad Chaudhry Nizam-ud-Din Arain has expressed confidence that the PPP, under the dynamic leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will sweep the upcoming 2024 general elections across the country and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the true heir of Shaheed Rani (Benazir Bhutto), will become the future Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In his statement issued on Saturday, he said that the country was currently facing many challenges and the center of people's hopes was only the inspiring leadership of Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The PPP has consistently worked for the welfare of the people and the progress and prosperity of the country, he added.

Arain further remarked that Shaheed Rani Benazir Bhutto played a pivotal role in steering the country towards development during her both tenures and after her tragic martyrdom, Asif Ali Zardari strengthened the party with his capabilities and made it the largest political party in the country.

Arain said that the People's Party has always followed the policy of real democracy in the country and taking other political parties together. He praised Asif Zardari's conciliatory approach, stating that it has consistently saved the nation from political instability. He concluded by stating that party workers across the country will participate in the 2024 general elections with full preparation.