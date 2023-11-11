Open Menu

PPP Will Sweep Upcoming 2024 General Elections: Chaudhry Nizam-ud-Din Arain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 08:44 PM

PPP will sweep upcoming 2024 general elections: Chaudhry Nizam-ud-Din Arain

The leader of Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) Hyderabad Chaudhry Nizam-ud-Din Arain has expressed confidence that the PPP, under the dynamic leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will sweep the upcoming 2024 general elections across the country and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the true heir of Shaheed Rani (Benazir Bhutto), will become the future Prime Minister of Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The leader of Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) Hyderabad Chaudhry Nizam-ud-Din Arain has expressed confidence that the PPP, under the dynamic leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will sweep the upcoming 2024 general elections across the country and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the true heir of Shaheed Rani (Benazir Bhutto), will become the future Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In his statement issued on Saturday, he said that the country was currently facing many challenges and the center of people's hopes was only the inspiring leadership of Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The PPP has consistently worked for the welfare of the people and the progress and prosperity of the country, he added.

Arain further remarked that Shaheed Rani Benazir Bhutto played a pivotal role in steering the country towards development during her both tenures and after her tragic martyrdom, Asif Ali Zardari strengthened the party with his capabilities and made it the largest political party in the country.

Arain said that the People's Party has always followed the policy of real democracy in the country and taking other political parties together. He praised Asif Zardari's conciliatory approach, stating that it has consistently saved the nation from political instability. He concluded by stating that party workers across the country will participate in the 2024 general elections with full preparation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Hyderabad Progress From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom opener, Shiffrin ..

Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom opener, Shiffrin fourth

5 minutes ago
 New Zealand into World Cup semi-finals as Pakistan ..

New Zealand into World Cup semi-finals as Pakistan crash out

5 minutes ago
 Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel arm ..

Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel army 'terrorist organisation'

2 minutes ago
 150 Bangladesh garment factories shut, 11,000 work ..

150 Bangladesh garment factories shut, 11,000 workers charged

7 minutes ago
 Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'hea ..

Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'heavy snowfall'

7 minutes ago
 Hundreds of activists demand plastic action in Ken ..

Hundreds of activists demand plastic action in Kenya

7 minutes ago
Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'hea ..

Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'heavy snowfall'

7 minutes ago
 Marsh's hundred ensures Australia cruise past Bang ..

Marsh's hundred ensures Australia cruise past Bangladesh

7 minutes ago
 Martin closes gap on Bagnaia as Alex Marquez wins ..

Martin closes gap on Bagnaia as Alex Marquez wins Malaysian MotoGP sprint

12 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary expresses grief over Caretaker Chi ..

Chief Secretary expresses grief over Caretaker Chief Minister’s demise

12 minutes ago
 Sudan fighting destroys strategic Khartoum bridge

Sudan fighting destroys strategic Khartoum bridge

12 minutes ago
 Two killed, four injured in Banu accident

Two killed, four injured in Banu accident

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan