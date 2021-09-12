PPP wins 2 seats in CBE Peshawar elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :According to an unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan Peoples Party won two seats, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and Awami National Party grabbed one seat each while independent candidate also won one seat in five wards of Peshawar Cantonment board Elections.

Independent candidate Noman Farooq Shami won with 705 votes from Ward 1 while Independent candidate Shehzad Farooq came second with 528 votes.

According to unofficial results of Ward 2 Naeem Bakhsh of PPP won with 593 votes while PTI candidate Alla u Din clinched second with 515 votes.

Faizan Khan Nazim of ANP won in ward 3 with 1128 votes while Muhammad Waris of PTI got 454 votes.

Similarly, PPP won from Ward number 4 as Yadullah Khan Bangash secured 900 votes while PTI candidate Muhammad Ilyas grabbed second with 295 votesPTI candidate Muhammad Asid Sethi won with 330 votes while PPP candidate Shabih Hussain stood second with 177 votes.