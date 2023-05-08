UrduPoint.com

PPP Wins Seats Of Chairmen, Vice Chairmen From 2 UCs In LG Elections

Published May 08, 2023

PPP wins seats of Chairmen, Vice Chairmen from 2 UCs in LG elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The candidates of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have won the seats of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen from 2 UCs while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf succeeded from one UC in the election on local government seats held here on Sunday.

According to the unofficial results, one constituency of UC 17 witnessed an upset where the PPP's candidates lost to their independent contenders Muhammad Aslam and Rashid Hameed.

The PPP's candidates Ameer Ali and Abdul Sattar Jatoi emerged successful from UC 5 and Mir Zulfiqar Talpur and Ali Dost Palari from UC 137.

The PTI's Arzoo Faisal and Usama Khan bagged UC 118.

The polling process in 3 polling stations of UC 119 was disrupted due to the heated situation created between the workers of the PPP and the PTI owing to which the results of the constituency could not be finalized.

