PPP Women Wing Criticizes CM's Statements, Urges To Focus On Provincial Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Mehar Sultana Advocate, Secretary Information of the Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Wing, has criticized Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his provocative statements, urging him to focus on the province's economic situation instead.

Addressing the media, Mehar Sultana emphasized the need for a proper solution to the load shedding caused by non-payment of electricity bills. 

"The Chief Minister's role is to solve the province's problems by collaborating with the Federal government and taking necessary steps," she stressed.

Mehar Sultana highlighted the importance of cooperation with the federation. 

She praised Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for his efforts to resolve provincial issues through collaboration with the federal government, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the province's many problems.

