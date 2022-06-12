UrduPoint.com

PPP Women Wing KP Hails Federal Govt For Presenting People-friendly Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PPP Women Wing KP hails federal govt for presenting people-friendly budget

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :President Women Wing Pakistan People Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Rubina Khalid on Sunday lauded the Federal government for presenting people-friendly budget within limited resources and said that 15 percent increase in salaries would help government employees to deal with current situations.

Addressing a Women Workers Convention in Karak district, she criticized Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for ignoring most important meeting of National Economic Council and said that his lack of interest harmed the public interest.

She congratulated the women of Karak for attending the convention at large and said that KP women would emerge in the history of rural areas by participating in the upcoming general election with full potential.

She urged the participants to serve the masses in line with Party's policy, so that the problems confronted by rural women could be overcome.

Addressing a Women Convention at Bannu, Rubina Khalid said that Pakistan People Party is poor-friendly political party which always served the masses without any discrimination. She said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and the country in general have benefited by the projects initiated by PPP during its tenure.

She was also accompanied by PPP KP General Secretary Shazia Tehmas, Information Secretary Mehr Sultana, Deputy Secretary Qazi Mussarat, Vice President Ashbar Jadoon, President Peshawar division Naseem Riaz, and others.

Later, Senator Rubina Khalid administered oath to the newly elected cabinet of PPP Women Wing at district Kohat.

