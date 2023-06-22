Open Menu

PPP Women-wing Observe BB's Birthday Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 07:10 PM

PPP women-wing observe BB's birthday anniversary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :On the directives of the provincial president of the PPP Women-Wing, Senator Robina Khalid, the 70th birthday anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was observed with political zeal and enthusiasm in Peshawar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Chitral, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

In this connection, functions and seminars were organized in Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, where birthday cakes were cut.

On this occasion, the speakers paid homage to the services of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for the country and her struggle for democracy.

Speaking at a ceremony, the provincial president PPP women's wing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Robina Khalid paid tributes to the political struggle and services rendered by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for the country.

She said that Benazir Bhutto revived the tradition of tolerance and peaceful co-existence in the turbulent era of domestic politics.

She further said that no one had raised a voice for the strengthening of democracy in a better manner than her either during the military dictatorships of Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf.

She said that like an iron lady, Benazir Bhutto represented the sentiments of the general public and compelled the military dictators to respect democracy.

