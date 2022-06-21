UrduPoint.com

PPP Women Wing, PLF Observe BB's Birthday Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PPP Women Wing, PLF observe BB's birthday anniversary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :PPP Women Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Peoples' Lawyers Forum (PLF) organized separate functions to commemorate the birthday anniversary of the former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto here on Tuesday.

First function was organized under the auspices of PPP women wing and attended by provincial general secretary, Shazia Tehmas, vice president Ashbar Jadoon, secretary information Mehr Sultana and divisional general secretary, Saima Omar along with other office bearers.

Party workers cut the birthday anniversary cake and prayed for the eternal peace of both Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Addressing the function, the PPP women activists said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had waged a long struggle of over 30 years for the restoration of democracy, economic independence of the poor and Islamic message of peace in the country.

Though she was martyred by terrorists, dictators and cowards, but she is still alive in the hearts and mind of the people across the world.

The function of PLF was held in Peshawar Bar, which was presided over by the president PLF, Gulab Shah advocate, while a large number of lawyers also attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, president PPP Women Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Robina Khalid said that due to her untiring struggle, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto has become unforgettable.

She said that sacrifices rendered by her for the country, nation and democracy would never be forgotten by the democracy lovers. She said that today is a day to express resolve, that we will follow the footprints of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

