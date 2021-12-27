PPP women wing remembers Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

Pakistan People Party (PPP) Women Wing paid tribute to former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan People Party (PPP) Women Wing paid tribute to former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, here on Monday.

A candle light ceremony was arranged on occasion of 14th death anniversary Shaheed Mohtarma, under the leadership of City President Pakistan People Party Women Wing Abida Bukhari.

Abida Bukhari while addressing the ceremony stated that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto rendered sacrifice for cause of democracy and protection of human rights. The sacrifice of Shaheed Bibi will be remembered for long time.

She stated that PPP would regain masses support in Punjab in coming general elections. In recent by-polls, Pakistan People Party Candidates secured a good number of votes.

She hoped that PPP candidates would gain more votes in future. On this occasion, PPP local workersMaryum Naaz, Ruqqiya Shabbir, Mumtaz, Sakhawat, Fatima Nusrat and many others were also present.