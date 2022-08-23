PPP Women-Wing to carry election campaign of allied parties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Women-Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch an election campaign for all candidates of the allied parties in the province in by-elections.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the PPP Women-Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held here on Tuesday in People's Secretariat with provincial president, Senator Robina Khalid in the chair.

Besides, general secretary PPP Women-Wing, Shazia Tehmas, Vice President Ashbar Jadoon, Information Secretary Meher Sultana and Divisional General Secretary, Saima Omar, other party workers also attended the meeting at large.

The meeting also decided to hold phase-wise meetings with joint candidate on NA-31 Peshawar, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and other candidates in the province to assure them full support, which would be followed by formation of different canvassing teams to carry out the election campaign.

The PPP Women-Wing also expressed solidarity with the flood affectees of Sindh and Balochistan and decided to raise voice for provision of relief to them on concerned forums.

Addressing the meeting, Senator Robina Khalid said that the PTI chief is using party workers as human shields to pressurize institutions and avoid arrest. She said that PTI is on death bed, saying that allied parties will give crushing defeat to PTI in the by-election.

She urged the party workers to play a vigorous role in the electoral win of the candidates of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the by-election.