PPP Worked For Women Uplift: Dr Mahreen

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Dr Mehreen Bhutto on Tuesday said the provincial government of Sindh took practical steps to bring women into the mainstream and resolved their problems during the last over four and half years.

This she said while speaking at a function in connection of World Women Day at local hotel of Khairpur.

She said Pakistani women, who possessed multiple qualities, should be given ample opportunities to participate in national development.

The MNA said the Sindh government had taken practical steps to end the deprivations of the working women adding that every possible measure would be taken by her party for the welfare of women.

