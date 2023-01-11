UrduPoint.com

PPP Worker To Be Elected As Hyderabad's Mayor: Aajiz Dhamrah

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 05:38 PM

PPP worker to be elected as Hyderabad's Mayor: Aajiz Dhamrah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Information Secretary of Pakistan People's Party Sindh and former Senator Aajiz Dhamrah has said the encroachment mafia had once again become active and wanted to escape from local body elections, but they will not be allowed to do so.

He said this while addressing the 95th birthday celebration of party founder Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Union Council 23 on Wednesday.

He said this time the mayor of Hyderabad will be elected from Pakistan People's Party (PPP) by the people's vote and he will serve the masses according to the manifesto of the party.

Those who practiced the politics of fear and terror in Karachi and Hyderabad for the last 3 decades were clearly seeing their defeat, Dhamrah said, adding that people have identified their real faces as they did politics for the sake of vested interest.

Aajiz Dhamrah along with local leaders Irfan Rajput, Saleem Rajput Bhutto, Salman Sarfraz and others cut the cake on 95th birthday of former Prime Minister Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto.

A large number of party workers were also present on the occasion of cake cutting ceremony.

