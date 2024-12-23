PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan

The newly elected Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Hub of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Monday said that the workers of PPP are the asset of the party

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The newly elected Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Hub of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Monday said that the workers of PPP are the asset of the party.

He said that he would try to solve the problems of the party workers on the floor of Balochistan Assembly and meet the expectations of the people of his constituency.

He said this while talking to Pakistan Peoples Party Balochistan leaders Hayat Khan Achakzai, Iqbal Shah, Hussain Bakhsh and others at his residence.

The PPP leaders congratulated Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on his election and said that he would raise the voices of the workers and the poor on the floor of the Balochistan Assembly and solve their problems.

On this occasion, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto, Central President PPP Women's Wing Ms. Faryal Talpur and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, steps would be taken to resolve the long-standing problems of the people in the light of the suggestions and opinions of PPP leaders and workers.