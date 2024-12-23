PPP Workers Are Asset Of Party: Ali Hassan
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 11:51 PM
The newly elected Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Hub of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Monday said that the workers of PPP are the asset of the party
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The newly elected Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Hub of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Monday said that the workers of PPP are the asset of the party.
He said that he would try to solve the problems of the party workers on the floor of Balochistan Assembly and meet the expectations of the people of his constituency.
He said this while talking to Pakistan Peoples Party Balochistan leaders Hayat Khan Achakzai, Iqbal Shah, Hussain Bakhsh and others at his residence.
The PPP leaders congratulated Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on his election and said that he would raise the voices of the workers and the poor on the floor of the Balochistan Assembly and solve their problems.
On this occasion, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto, Central President PPP Women's Wing Ms. Faryal Talpur and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, steps would be taken to resolve the long-standing problems of the people in the light of the suggestions and opinions of PPP leaders and workers.
Recent Stories
PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan
UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon
Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appointing private secretary
Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Coordinator ..
CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms
European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally
Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded in Kursk: Zelensky
PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: Rana Sanaullah
Cyclone Chido death toll rises to 120 in Mozambique
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan1 minute ago
-
Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Coordinator to Prime Minister R ..13 minutes ago
-
CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms13 minutes ago
-
PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: Rana Sanaullah13 minutes ago
-
Constitutional ways to be adopted for addressing political issues: Aqeel Malik1 hour ago
-
Mushaal expresses grief over sad demise of Haleema Malik1 hour ago
-
Senator Bilal calls on CEO QESCO to solve power issues of Distt Zhob1 hour ago
-
Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch2 hours ago
-
Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF2 hours ago
-
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues2 hours ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights2 hours ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit district2 hours ago