UrduPoint.com

PPP Workers' Carvan Left For Karachi To Receive Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 07:40 PM

PPP workers' carvan left for Karachi to receive Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :A convoy of workers of Pakistan People's Party left Hyderabad for Karachi to welcome party's chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after he took over charge as foreign minister.

A convoy of the party workers of PS- 62 headed by provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro left for Karachi on Sunday evening to accord warm welcome to party chairman.

The provincial Assembly member Abdul Jabar Khan,Kashif Shoro, Bilawal Shoro and hundreds other party workers were on board in the convoy consisting of several buses.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Jam Khan Shoro said that the party workers were excited to welcome their beloved chairman.

He said that Hyderabad is a stronghold of PPP and we welcome our chairman on his arrival in Karachi for the first time after becoming the young Foreign Minister of the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Young Hyderabad Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

10 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

19 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

19 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

20 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.