PPP workers' carvan left for Karachi to receive Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :A convoy of workers of Pakistan People's Party left Hyderabad for Karachi to welcome party's chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after he took over charge as foreign minister.

A convoy of the party workers of PS- 62 headed by provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro left for Karachi on Sunday evening to accord warm welcome to party chairman.

The provincial Assembly member Abdul Jabar Khan,Kashif Shoro, Bilawal Shoro and hundreds other party workers were on board in the convoy consisting of several buses.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Jam Khan Shoro said that the party workers were excited to welcome their beloved chairman.

He said that Hyderabad is a stronghold of PPP and we welcome our chairman on his arrival in Karachi for the first time after becoming the young Foreign Minister of the country.