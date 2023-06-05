PPP workers celebrate nomination of of Kashif Shoro as Mayor Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The workers of Pakistan People's Party have expressed pleasure over the nomination of Kashif Shoro for the slot of Mayor and Saghir Qureshi as Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and celebrations were held at Shoro House and Qureshi's residence on Monday evening

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The workers of Pakistan People's Party have expressed pleasure over the nomination of Kashif Shoro for the slot of Mayor and Saghir Qureshi as Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and celebrations were held at Shoro House and Qureshi's residence on Monday evening.

A large number of workers gathered at the Shoro House in Qasimabad and Saghir Qureshi's residence and fire works were displayed to show their happiness.

They hoped that Kashif Shoro and Qureshi will perform their new responsibilities with dedication and convert Hyderabad city into the modern cities of the country.