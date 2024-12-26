PPP Workers Pay Homage To Benazir On Her 17th Death Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Workers of Pakistan People’s Party in Sukkur on Thursday paid rich tribute to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) and vowed to fulfill her mission for welfare of the poor people.
Addressing at a gathering in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Sukkur House here, they said December 27 would always be remembered as a black day in the country’s history.
PPP Sukkur division president Advocate Syed Bachal Shah, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, MNA Noman islam Sheikh, Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal, TMC Chairman Tariq Chauhan, Mushtaq Ahmed Surhio were present at the gathering and spoke on the occasion.
They recalled that Shaheed Bibi spent entire life for stability of the country, strengthening of democracy with a mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.Speakers said that the peaceful political vision of Benazir Bhutto would always remain alive in the mind of the people.
They said Pakistani people and the workers of Pakistan People’s Party should remember the achievements of Bibi Shaheed.
