PPP workers pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party Sindh Information Secretary and former senator Aajiz Dhamrah along with party workers paid glowing tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto by lighting candles in front of her portrait here late Sunday night.

The 15th death anniversary of former prime minister and PPP's chairperson is being observed on December 27 and special programmes are being arranged in major cities of the province while the main programme will be held at Garhi Khuda Bukhsh.