PPP workers protest against declined rates of paddy

Pakistan People’s Party (Shaheed Bhutto) Hyderabad Chapter Wednesday staged protest against reduced paddy rates here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Pakistan People’s Party (Shaheed Bhutto) Hyderabad Chapter Wednesday staged protest against reduced paddy rates here on Wednesday.

Protesters led by PPP (SB) Hyderabad President Irshad Khaskheli, Rasheed Narejo, Ali Khaskheli, Aleem Qureshi, Mustafa Palaari and other demanded to fix paddy price at Rs, 5000 per maund.

APP/nsm