PPP Workers Protest Against MPA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:32 PM

PPP workers protest against MPA

PPP workers protested against MPA Munawar Wasan and his brother Anwar Wassan for allegedly taking over their agricultural properties

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :PPP workers protested against MPA Munawar Wasan and his brother Anwar Wassan for allegedly taking over their agricultural properties.

The PPP workers in the leadership of Aijaz Khorkhani and others staged a protest demonstration in front of Khairpur Press Club on Wednesday accusing PPP MPA Munawar Hussain Wasan and his brother Anwar Wassan of attacking their villages and taking over possession of their agricultural land with the help of local police.

The protesters also alleged that SSP Khairpur was not entertaining their complaints.

