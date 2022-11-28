UrduPoint.com

PPP Working For Welfare Of Poor, Deprived Classes: PYO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PPP working for welfare of poor, deprived classes: PYO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Vice President, People's Youth Organization (PYO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Wajahatullah Khan has said that since its foundation PPP has been working for the welfare of poor and deprived segments of society.

In a press release issued in connection with the foundation day anniversary of PPP here on Monday, he said that as a political party it is not only determined for the welfare of its own workers but rather for the whole Pakistani nation.

He said that under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the guidance of Asif Ali Zardari, the party is working for the cause of Bhuttoism.

Congratulating the PPP leadership, workers, and nation on the party foundation anniversary, he said that under the leadership of the PPP the country would soon become a big power.

He further said that under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party workers are waging a struggle for the rule of law and democracy in the country.

