PPP Working To Bring All Political Parties At Negotiation Table

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Friday said that the members of a Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) committee, recently created by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were continuing their efforts to bring all political parties at the negotiation table.

He wrote on his official twitter account that, "in continuation of PPP policy of dialogue with political parties to move the constitutional process forward, our team visited BNP-Mengal. They wholeheartedly supported the effort and committed to help with the process".

In another tweet, the minister thanked the parliamentarians for electing him as chairman of the parliamentary committee on electoral reforms.

"Grateful to my fellow parliamentarians for electing me chairman of the parliamentary committee on electoral reforms and to bring the law in consonance with the constitution," he tweeted.

