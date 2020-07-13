ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Communication and Postal Services, Murad Saeed said on Monday that Pakistan People's Party leadership was really worried over the discussion and debate in media over its involvement in criminal activities following release of Joint Investigation Report on Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch.

Talking to media in response to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's press conference, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's threats to the media were highly condemnable.

He said as Bilawal was imposed on the PPP as its chairman without any training in politics, he did not know that political parties were answerable to masses and media.

He said the PTI led by Prime Minister Imran Khan fully believed in freedom of expression and would stand by the media against any threats.

Murad Saeed said Bilawal had challenged the PTI for debate and he had accepted the challenge within 15 minutes, adding the PTI was ready to be accountable for its 7 year rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas the PPP would be answerable for its four decade rule in Sindh.

He said the PPP chairman had no courage to listen to his (Murad Saeed) speech in the National Assembly, and always left the house in a hurry. He asked Bilawal to decide whether he would hold the debate in the National Assembly, in any public rally or on any news channel.

He said it was strange that Bilawal was talking about corruption, whose family was involved in mega corruption scandals and facing many corruption cases in accountability courts.

He reminded that funds allocated for the welfare of the Sindh people were transferred in the accounts of Zardari. On the contrary Imran Khan was the pride of the nation who was declared Sadiq and Amin by the superior judiciary.

Murad Saeed said Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch had illegally occupied 14 sugar mills on the order of Asif Ali Zardari.

Murad Saeed said the extortion money was sent to the accounts of Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

He said Uzair Baloch had confessed to police encounters, kidnappings for ransom and attacks on police stations.

He said that Uzair Baloch's gang used to behead rivals and throw away their heads.

Everyone had seen how Karachi was being systematically destroyed by PPP, he said, adding the Sindh assembly's contribution to Pakistan had been phenomenal but PPP had devastated this biggest city with unimaginable bloodshed.

The minister said the politics based on lies, corruption, dishonesty and hypocrisy would not be able to compete with any honest leader.

Murad Saeed said it was a matter of record that the worst performance in the corona epidemic was shown by the Sindh government.

When the epidemic surfaced, all the governments were working to make the people safe while the Sindh government was working to save the corruption of Bilawal's father.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's strategy to cope with coronavirus had proved really successful as from day one he had said that the objective of the government approach was to protect the people from the pandemic and save them from hunger and unemployment and keep the wheel of economy moving.

He further said Imran Khan had provided financial assistance to the poor through the Ehsaas program.

The Minister for Communications said that the Federal government took care of all the provinces, especially Sindh, from the provision of ventilators to the provision of testing kits.

Murad Saeed said those who claimed to take the Kashmir issue seriously handed over the Kashmir Committee to a person as political bargain.

He said during past one year the Kashmir issue had been discussed in the UN Security Council twice which was the proof that Kashmir case been successfully advocated by Prime Minster Imran Khan at international forums.

"The restlessness of tone and the warmth of words are telling that the heat of accountability is burning both feet and mind," he said.

The minister further said the time of trial of Sindh was over; this curse would not be imposed in future.

He said credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan for making report on sugar mafia before public, besides highlighting irregularity issues in power sector projects.

He said the policies of last governments of Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had ruined public sector institutions including PIA, and Pakistan Steel Mills during the era of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

Murad Saeed said reforms were being made in every sector, adding people had given heavy mandate to the government of Imran Khan for eliminating corruption.

He said the PTI government gave cash assistance to 330000 families in Sindh which angered the PPP leadership, which failed to provide anyrelief to the people of the province during coronavirus.

He said the Sindh government took stay against the development schemes of the PTI MNAs but the federal government was committed to serve the masses of Karachi who gave overwhelming mandate to PTI.