‘PPP would have been out to protest against rigging if Corona had not been there’

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the incumbent PTI government badly damaged the current system, economy and the society, pointing out that why the Ordinance for Kulbhushan was concealed from the parliament.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would have been out to protest against alleged rigging in General Elections of 2018 if Coronavirus had not been there.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the corruption was continued unabated in this “Naya Pakistan”.

“Tell us how much corruption is being done in this new Pakistan?,” asked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing press conference in Islamabad.

The PPP Chairman said that “selected” badly damaged the system, economy and the society.

“BRT is the most controversial project,” said Bilawal Bhutto, pointing out that NRO was given in this matter.

He also said that the assets of the persons surfaced in different reports but why the cases of assets beyond means were not being lodged against them.

The PTI’s selected government badly damaged the national economy. He also talked about the ordinance regarding the appeal of Indian Spy Kulbhushah Jadhav.

“They [PTI] were supposed to bring that ordinance in the National Assembly but they did not bring it there,” he further said, pointing out that this act of the ruling party was violation of the Constitution.

He also said“Why this Ordinance [for appeal of Jadhav] was concealed from the parliament and from us,”. He said particular law could not be made only for one personality. The government, he said, did not even bother to consult PPP or any other party regarding Ordinance.

He stated that the person who was supposed to become the advocate of Kashmir had become the representative of Kulbhushan Jadhav.