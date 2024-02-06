PPP would not be part of conspiracies

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) President of Sindh People's Party and candidate of PS15 Nisar Khoro said on Tuesday that they are not looking for any kind of backdoor connections, and the party does not want to be part of any conspiracy.

He spoke at a public gathering at Main Bazaar of Mirokhan concerning the election campaign where shopkeepers and citizens showered flowers on Nisar Khoro in support. Nisar Khoro said that the party do not believe in the Sindh division.