KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :In-charge of the Central Election Cell of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Taj Haider has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan (CECP) to conduct the election of Karachi's Mayor.

The letter pointed out the concerns of the PPP over the delay in the elections.

Senator Taj Haider categorically said that they did not accept any excuse for delaying the elections to the office of the mayor.