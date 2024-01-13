PPP yet to issue tickets for 21 KP constituencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) could not issue election tickets for 21 Constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There are no candidates in 7 constituencies of National Assembly, including two important constituencies of Peshawar. The PPP did not field candidates for 14 constituencies of the provincial assembly so far.

Tickets for NA 30 and 32 Peshawar and NA 4 Swat have not been issued while NA 11 Shangla and NA 23 Mardan are also deprived of candidates.

The candidates from NA 35 Kohat and NA 41 Lakki Marwat are also not present in the field.

According to information available, 4 provincial assembly constituencies from Mardan, 2 constituencies vacant in Peshawar and Lakki Marwat with one constituency each in Bitgram, Mardan, Khyber, Nowshera, Kohat and Bannu are without any contesting candidates.