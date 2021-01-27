PPP(AK) organizes seminar on Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Human Rights Wings Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Azad Kashmir Secretary General Maria Iqbal Tarana, organized a seminar here Tuesday on occasion of so-called Republic Day of India was observed as a black day.

On the occasion Sibat -Ul -Hassan Bukhari, Central Deputy General Secretary PTI women Wing Khola Khan, Senior Anchor Samar Abbas and others addressed the Seminar.

Sibat -Ul -Hassan Bukhari said that it was clear that India create hurdle to the fundamental right of Kashmiris and world should show the seriousness for self-determination of Kashmiris.