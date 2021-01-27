UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP(AK) Organizes Seminar On Black Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

PPP(AK) organizes seminar on Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Human Rights Wings Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Azad Kashmir Secretary General Maria Iqbal Tarana, organized a seminar here Tuesday on occasion of so-called Republic Day of India was observed as a black day.

On the occasion Sibat -Ul -Hassan Bukhari, Central Deputy General Secretary PTI women Wing Khola Khan, Senior Anchor Samar Abbas and others addressed the Seminar.

Sibat -Ul -Hassan Bukhari said that it was clear that India create hurdle to the fundamental right of Kashmiris and world should show the seriousness for self-determination of Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party Women Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

2 hours ago

Police foil bid to smuggle Indian gutka

17 minutes ago

Pakistan, Kuwait must work to diversify bilateral ..

17 minutes ago

29 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

17 minutes ago

US Senate Confirms Blinken to Be Next Secretary of ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.