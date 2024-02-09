PPPP Abdul Aziz wins PS-80 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Abdul Aziz Junejo has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-80, Dadu-I by securing 52,131 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Karim Ali Jotoi of, the Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged votes of 43815.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 41.9 %.