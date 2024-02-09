PPPP Abdul Aziz Wins PS-80 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Abdul Aziz Junejo has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-80, Dadu-I by securing 52,131 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Karim Ali Jotoi of, the Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged votes of 43815.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 41.9 %.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidate Muhammad Yamin wins PK-12 election6 minutes ago
-
PPPP Ismail Rahu wins PS-72 election6 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Muhammad Atif wins NA-22 election6 minutes ago
-
JUI-P's Aftab Haider wins PK-111 election16 minutes ago
-
JUI-P' Sajjad Ullah wins PK-32 election16 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Nadir Laghari wins PS-19 election16 minutes ago
-
PPPP M. Farooq Awan wins PS-33 election26 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Ali Imtiaz wins PP-156 election26 minutes ago
-
Ghazali Saleem Butt of PML-N wins PP-146 election36 minutes ago
-
PPPP Fayyaz Ali Butt wins PS-81 election36 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Anjum Aqeel wins NA-46 election36 minutes ago
-
PPPP M. Farooq Awan wins PS-95 election36 minutes ago