PPPP Arbab Zarak Khan wins PK-80 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Arbab Zarak Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-80, Peshawar-IX by securing 23,311 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Hamid Alhaq who bagged 10,251 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 36.19 per cent.