UrduPoint.com

PPPP Awards Ticket To Waqar Mehdi For Vacant Senate Seat

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PPPP awards ticket to Waqar Mehdi for vacant Senate seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has awarded its party ticket for the vacant Senate seat from Sindh to Waqar Mehdi.

According to a tweet shared on the official Twitter handle of the PPP, Waqar Mehdi was a senior party leader and currently working as General Secretary PPP Sindh Chapter.

The Senate seat was vacant after the resignation of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar who quit his Senate membership on the advice of the party's senior leadership on November 10 (Thursday).

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was elected on PPP ticket on the general seat from Sindh, in March 2018 Senate elections.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Senate Twitter Pakistan Peoples Party March November 2018 From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

1 hour ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

1 hour ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

1 hour ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

2 hours ago

SC declares JUI-Fâ€™s leader plea stop Imran Khanâ€™s long march as â€œinfructuo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.