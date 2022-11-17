PPPP awards ticket to Waqar Mehdi for vacant Senate seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has awarded its party ticket for the vacant Senate seat from Sindh to Waqar Mehdi.

According to a tweet shared on the official Twitter handle of the PPP, Waqar Mehdi was a senior party leader and currently working as General Secretary PPP Sindh Chapter.

The Senate seat was vacant after the resignation of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar who quit his Senate membership on the advice of the party's senior leadership on November 10 (Thursday).

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was elected on PPP ticket on the general seat from Sindh, in March 2018 Senate elections.