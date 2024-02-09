PPPP Candidate Amjad Khan Afridi Wins PK-90 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Pakistan Parliamentarians (PPPP) Amjad Khan Afridi won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-90 Kohat-I by securing 33,785 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ullema islam Pakistan (JUIP) candidate Muhammad Shoaib who bagged 11,918 votes.
Overall voters' turnout remained 38.6 per cent.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N’s Saqib Khursheed wins PP-233 election3 minutes ago
-
38 PA, 3 NA results received: Afridi3 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Pakhtun Yar Khan wins PK-100 election13 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Khalid Zubair Nisar wins PP-231 election13 minutes ago
-
PML-N's candidate Naveed Ashraf wins PP-50 election13 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif wins PP-158 election13 minutes ago
-
Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Domki wins PB-08 election13 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Misbah Wajid wins PP-172 election13 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Arifa Nazir wins PP-229 election23 minutes ago
-
JUI Candidate Khalil-ur-Rehman wins PB-07 election23 minutes ago
-
MQM-P's Farooq Sattar wins NA-244 seat23 minutes ago
-
MQM’s Talha Ahmed Khan wins PS-128 election23 minutes ago