PPPP Candidate Amjad Khan Afridi wins PK-90 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Pakistan Parliamentarians (PPPP) Amjad Khan Afridi won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-90 Kohat-I by securing 33,785 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ullema islam Pakistan (JUIP) candidate Muhammad Shoaib who bagged 11,918 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 38.6 per cent.