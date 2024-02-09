PPPP Candidate Mir Naseebullah Khan wins PB-09 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Mir NaseebUllah Khan has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-09, Kohlu by securing 5,888 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Gazain Khan Marri who bagged 3,351 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 25.36 percent.