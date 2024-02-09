PPPP Candidate Sardar Sanaullah Zehri wins PB-18 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Sardar Sanaullah Zehri has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-18, Khuzdaar by securing 20,014 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) candidate Ghulam Sarwar who bagged 13,791 votes.

Voters turnout remained 55.50 percent.