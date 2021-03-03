PPPP candidate wins General Seat of Federal Capital, PTI victorious on woman seat

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The candidate of PPPP won seat in Senate from Federal Capital and PTI candidate Fozia Arshad was declared victorious on woman seat.

Two candidates including former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani from PPPP and Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh from PTI contested elections against the General seat in Senate from Federal Capital.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh secured 164 votes while his opponent Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani got 169 votes.

A total of 7 votes were rejected on general seat.

Likewise, Farzana Kausar from PML-N and Fozia Arshad from PTI contested on woman seat from Federal Capital.

PTI Candidate Fozia Arshad bagged 174 votes while PML-N Candidate Farzana Kausar got 161 votes. A total of 5 votes were rejected on women seat.

Earlier, the polling was held from 9 am to 5 pm and contesting candidates, their agents remained present in the polling station along with the election staff. Special Secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Zafar Iqbal Hussain served as a Returning Officer and announced the result.

On the completion of counting, the Returning Officer prepared and certified a Return of Election in Form-56 and candidates and his/her agent were allowed to take a copy or extract from such return.