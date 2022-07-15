UrduPoint.com

PPPP Chief Condemns Killing Of Lt Col Laiq Mirza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 08:26 PM

PPPP chief condemns killing of Lt Col Laiq Mirza

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has said that the kidnapping and killing of Lt Col Laiq Mirza was an unforgivable crime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has said that the kidnapping and killing of Lt Col Laiq Mirza was an unforgivable crime.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he said the country and the nation were proud of brave sons like Shaheed Lt Col Laiq.

"The killers of the martyred Lt Col Laiq Mirza should be treated as enemies of the country. The leadership and activists of PPP share the grief of the family of Shaheed Laiq Mirza," he added.

Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty for the high ranks of the martyred soul as well as strength and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

