PPPP chief condoles death of Abrar Rizvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of party's Member Federal Council Abrar Rizvi, father of Syed Kashif Rizvi.

In a condolence message issued by the party secretariat, Asif Zardari said that late Abrar Rizvi was a prominent party leader who served the party with zeal and dedication.

He said that the services of late Abrar Rizvi would always be remembered for the party.

Asif Zardari prayed for eternal peace for the deceased soul and courage to family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity