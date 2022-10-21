UrduPoint.com

PPPP Chief Condoles Death Of Sardar Maqsood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 06:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing away of Sardar Maqsood Leghari.

In a message issued here by the party secretariat, Asif Zardari expressed condolences to the family of Sardar Maqsood Leghari.

He said that late Sardar Maqsood Leghari was a good friend and a sincere person.

Asif Zardari prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and patience and courage to his family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

